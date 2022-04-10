‘Many schools, hospitals in Ebonyi not functioning’ 

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in the nextgeneral elections, Hon. Anayo Edwin Nwonu, has said that many schools and hospitals in Ebonyi state are not functional.

Nwonu called for an urgent need for qualified staffers in schools across the state and health institutions.

Nwonu who also is the representative of Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency in the green chambers, alleged insecurity in the state and the attendant communal crises has led to the loss of many lives with property worth billions of naira destroyed.

The Chairman House Committee on Reformatory Institutions spoke in Abakaliki, the state capital while addressing thousands of his supporters during his formal declaration to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state.

He noted that he was running the election to rescue the state and bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.

He said, “there is no reason why civil servants should not enjoy living salary and regular promotion and why our retirees should not receive their pensions and gratuities as at when due.

“There is no reason why there should be no employment to fill existing vacancies in the state civil service when many unemployed Ebonyians are roaming the streets.

“There is no reason why lecturers should be denied their legitimate entitlements or health workers not paid what is professionally due to them.

“I am aware of the harsh taxation in Ebonyi state. I am also aware of the agony and suffering confronting many of those displaced by the relocation of the Abakpa market and demolition of the building material market at Spera-in Deo.”