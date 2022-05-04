Maradona’s  ‘Hand of God’  shirt sells for  £7.1m

The shirt Diego Maradona wore when he scored the ‘Hand of God’ goal and much vaunted ‘goal of the century’ for Argentina against England at the 1986 World Cup has sold for a record £7.1m.

It is the highest price ever paid for a piece of sports memorabilia.

Former England midfielder Steve Hodge put it up for auction 36 years after he swapped it with Maradona following the famous quarter-final in Mexico.

After Maradona died in November 2020, Hodge said the shirt was not for sale.

In December that year Hodge said he had “people knocking on my door non-stop” and that reports he was looking to sell the shirt were false.

“I find it disrespectful and totally wrong,” he added at the time. “It’s not for sale. I am not trying to sell it.”

