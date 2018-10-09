Marafa denies arrest by DSS operatives

Senator Kabiru Marafa ( APC, Zamfara central) , has denied media reports that he was arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) over a fisticuff among gubernatorial aspirants during a meeting in Gusau, capital of Zamfara state.

Marafa in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Abubakar Umar in Abuja yesterday, said that the reports were the handiwork of mischief makers who are agents of the Governor, Abdulaziz Yari.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to malicious reports in few media platforms that I have been arrested.

This is nothing but a wicked lie concocted by agents of darkness and blood thirsty politicians who are hell bent on scuttling the wishes of the Zamfara people through the backdoor.

“As a law abiding lawmaker, I will continue to conduct my political activities as usual within the confine of the law, no matter the provocation.” He added that despite the provocation and desperation by the state governor and his agents, he has succeeded in leading the most peaceful campaign and grand rally, thus the massive support being enjoyed from the people of the state.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.