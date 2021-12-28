Marafa’s APC faction condemns attack on PDP in Zamfara



Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of its Chairman, Hon. Sirajo Garba Maikatako, has said it received with shock the news of violence meted on opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during its congress in the state.

In a statement signed and made available to Blueprint Tuesday in Abuja by the spokesperson for the APC faction, Hon. Bello Bakyasuwa Maradun, disassociated and distanced the Senator Marafa-led faction of APC from the act described as “undemocratic act against opposition groups.”

While commending the development, the statement said: “We are more worried that official statements attributed to the spokesperson to the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State who is one of the leading figures of PDP in the state associated the action with the ruling APC in the state.

“Although the statement pointed the accusing finger at thugs mobilised by Governor Bello Matawalle’s camp of APC, we are using this medium to disassociate and distance the Senator Marafa-led faction of APC from this undemocratic act against opposition groups. It is in record that Senator Kabiru Marafa (CON) is an advocate of rule of law and the principle of “live and let others live” from the testimonies of his uncountable public engagements as a Senator of the Republic of Nigeria and the leading figure of APC in Zamfara state.

“On this note, the leadership of Senator Marafa faction of APC, condemns in totality the reported action against opposition PDP in the state and consider the action as barbaric, savage, desperate and primitive. We also call on the leadership of the police at State, Zonal and National levels to thoroughly investigate the matter and make the perpetrators and their sponsors face appropriate wrath of the law.

“We equally call on the police to use this incidence as a red flag and be on alert to avoid the occurrence of such cowardly act of desperate politicians without fear or favour.

“As democrats, we commend the conduct of the opposition PDP on the maturity exhibited in the face of violence and managing the situation. We also congratulate them on holding the congresses and emerging with the new party leadership in the state. Notwithstanding, we hope that the new leadership of PDP in the state will in due course understand the progressive ideals of APC especially the commitment of Senator Marafa of building bridges beyond party affiliations to rescue Zamfara State from the grip of insecurity.”

