Marafa’s faction calls for APC caretaker com’tte in Zamfara



A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state loyal to Senator Kabiru Marafa, has asked the leadership of the party under governor Mai Mala Buni to set up a caretaker committee to run the party in the state.





The faction is also demanding serious punishment for those who responsible for the APC lost of all political offices to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

A Gusau High Court in Zamfara on August 7, 2020 had disbanded all the APC factional leaders in the state.





Addressing newsmen after submitting a copy of judgement nullifying all factional APC leadership in Zamfara state to the national secretariat of the party Thursday in Abuja, the former publicity secretary of Marafa faction in the state, Mohammed Bello, expressed loyalty of his faction to the governor Buni led caretaker committee.





“So we are here now to call on the caretaker committee of this great party under the leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni to look inward and use his wisdom as a former secretary of this party and now executive member of the NEC to dig deep and get to the root cause, to know who is at fault on this issue. And not only that, in fact we are calling on them to make sure they punish whoever cause all these loses in Zamfara state.”





“Already the damage has been done. It is the court judgement that we brought to national secretariat just for them to know that there is no APC leadership in Zamfara state and measures have to be taken to safe the party.”





While calling for a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party in Zamfara, Bello said: “Everybody knows that Senator Marafa’s faction is a law abiding faction. Just because we are law abiding members we choose to go for legal means. We always take caution in everything we are doing. That’s why we are the first to write a memorandum to the peace and reconciliation committe led by Bisi Akande, that is to tell you that we are peace loving and ready for reconciliation but detest injustice and if this kind thing repeat itself it can lead to national crisis in the APC.”







