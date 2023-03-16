March 18 2023 governorship election: NNPP tells Nigerians what to do

24 hours to the governorship and State Assembly election, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) called on Nigerians to eschew violence and electoral malpractices as they come out en masse to be discharge this crucial civic duty that will redefine the destiny of the nation.

The party said the people’s will and mandate must be respected in the spirit of sportsmanship which NNPP is known for, adding that the unity of the country is sacrosanct.

Founder and Chairman Board of Trustees of the party, Mr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam who stated this on Thursday in a statement he issued in Abuja, said the candidates of the party were expected to go in and do their best, while its polling agents were expected to discharge their duties with sincerity, commitment and absolute loyalty to the party.

“The presidential election has come and gone but the experience garnered is the tonic needed to ginger us for the next round of elections coming up this weekend. Let us not look at the negative aspects of the problems encountered in the exercise but the positive lessons learnt from it.

“As we head to the polls this weekend to elect state governors and State Houses of Assembly members, there is need for us not to lose focus despite the obvious financial constraints. We must go into the election united, determined and committed to provide leadership for Nigerians who desire and deserve a new Nigeria.

“We must go out to vote for all NNPP candidates, we must position our agents to ensure that our votes are well policed and the votes cast count. We must ensure free, fair, credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful elections.

“The people’s will and mandates must be respected in the spirit of sportsmanship which NNPP is known for. The unity of the country is sacrosanct, Nigerians are urged to eschew violence and electoral malpractices as we come out en masse to be discharge this crucial civic duty that will redefine the destiny of the nation.

“NNPP, 21 years old is a very peaceful party and we should demonstrate that as we go into this second round of elections nationwide this weekend. The candidates are expected to go in and do their best, our polling agents are expected to discharge their duties with sincerity, commitment and absolute loyalty to the party.

“We are optimistic that our great party will emerge victorious in these elections that will restore hope to our long-suffering compatriots.

“A vote for NNPP is a vote for a better, greater and prosperous Nigeria,” the statement said.



Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

