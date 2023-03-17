March 18: Election observer Lawal hails INEC, admonishes electorates on peaceful election

The Executive Director of Connected Development, Ambassador Hamzat Lawal has commenced the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the adequate preparation ahead of Saturday State House of Assembly election in Kogi state.

Ambassador Lawal, an international election observer stated this on Friday when he paid a visit to the Commission’s offices in Lokoja and Okene to assess the level of preparedness of the commission.

He assured Nigerians and the people of Kogi state that Saturday’s election will be free, fair and credible.

He admonished Nigerians to declare a no tolerance on violence in order to achieve peaceful election.

“I am really pleased with the arrangement put in place by INEC ahead of Saturday election in Kogi state. At the headquarters of the commission in Lokoja I met with the Resident Electoral Commissioner and my visit to Okene office of the commission to see both sensitive and non-sensitive materials, I am happy with the level of preparation.

“The REC in my interaction with him revealed that most of the adhoc staff were given refresher training ahead of the election to avert most of the challenges encounter in the last election.

“I am admonishing Nigerians to support the process because without supporting it we will end up relegating the hard earned democracy of Nigeria. Now the ball is in our court to use our Permanent Voters Card to vote for the candidates of our choice who will decide your future and my future through democracy.”

The Electoral Officer of Okene , Mr Sani Idris Wase, in his remark , urged Nigerians to have confident in the conduct of Saturday’s election , saying INEC had prepared adequately to conduct free, fair and credible election as expected by Nigerians.

Usman Isah, a voter in Okene, commended the effort of INEC, but urged the commission to ensure the voting materials reach the polling units on time to enable the electorate exercise their franchise.

