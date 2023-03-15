March 18: Imo NLC calls off strike 

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called of its strike in Imo state for two weeks to allow workers participate fully in electing those who will represent their various constituencies in the Imo state House of Assembly.

In a statement issued by the NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajero, the call-off was also made possible because of the appeals made by some well- meaning Nigerians, both in Imo and outside the state and the resolve by agents of the state government to make amends.

The union however stated that after two weeks of call-off, if nothing was done to get things in their proper perspective, the strike would resume.

It is worthy to note that since NLC embarked on the strike last week following the alleged maltreatment meted out to workers in the state by the government, residents have suffered a great deal as water and power supplies were cut off in addition to the high cost of petroleum products and cash crunch experienced by Nigerians.

