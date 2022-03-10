March 26 convention committee list: Senate breaks silence as APC shuts out Buni, Akpanudoedehe, Fani-Kayode, others *See full zoning arrangement 

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may have worsened as the names of Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni, and Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Senator John James Akpanudoedehe were conspicuously missing in the national convention central committee list.

Also missing on the list of media committee is a former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC while Buni was in charge as head of the committee.

Blueprint correspondent observed that the new committee list has now been reduced from over 1,500 to about 100 members contrary to an earlier one made public.

Also, the central planning committee has increased the number of sub-committees to accommodate some critical activities for a rancour-free convention.

Acting National Chairman and Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello, said: “We trimmed down the number to a workable size without undermining anyone and I think this decision is the best for our party.”

Zoning arrangement

Meanwhile, the ruling party has officially zoned its national chairman to the North-central while the position of the national secretary goes to the South-west.

In a statement released Wednesday by APC Director of Publicity Salihu Na’inna Dambatta in Abuja, the party said the decision by the Governor Bello-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) followed the adoption of the report of the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led committee on zoning of party positions.

The major chairmanship aspirants from the North-central comprise Salihu Mustapha(Kwara state), Senators Sani Musa (Niger state), George Akume(Benue), Tanko Al-Makura and Abdullahi Adamu both former governors from Nasarawa state.

In the zoning arrangement, the North-central geopolitical zone comprising Kogi, Nasarawa, Kwara, Benue, Plateau and Niger states got National Vice Chairman (North-central), Deputy National Secretary, Deputy National Legal Adviser, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD), and the National Ex-Officio member.

The South-south geopolitical zone comprising Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers states, is to produce National Vice Chairman (South-south), National Publicity Secretary, National Women Leader, Deputy National Treasurer, Deputy National Welfare Secretary, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) and the National Ex – Officio member.

Under the zoning arrangements, the South-west, comprising Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states, is to present occupants for the seats of the National Secretary, the National Vice Chairman (South-west), National Youth Leader, National Physically Challenged Leader, Deputy National Auditor, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) and National Ex-Officio member.

The South-east which has Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states, was given the positions of Deputy National Chairman (South), National Vice Chairman (South-east), National Treasurer, National Welfare Secretary, Deputy National Organising Secretary, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) and a National Ex – Officio member.

In the North-east which has Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states, the party zoned to the area the Deputy National Chairman (North), National Auditor, National Vice Chairman (North-east), Deputy National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Women Leader, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organisig Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) and the National Ex – Officio member.

The North-west geopolitical zone comprising Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states, is to produce National Vice Chairman (North-west), National Legal Adviser, National Organising Secretary, National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Youth Leader, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) and National Ex-Officio member.

The party, however, zoned the position of the National Disabled Leader to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Chairmen, secretaries of sub-committees

Meanwhile, the Sani Bello-led CECPC has inaugurated chairmen and secretaries of sub-committees for the March 26 national convention.

The chairman, who said the convention date remains sacrosanct, explained the new panels were being reduced to a manageable size for effective delivery.

While inaugurating the committee members, Sani-Bello urged them to work hard to ensure the success of the much-talked about national convention.

“We task you to exhibit these qualities to ensure the e success of the National Convention. I know a lot of our party faithful wanted in one way or the other to serve in various committees as their support or contributions towards a healthy party. However, we must be mindful that we cannot accommodate everyone in the Sub-Committees.

“I want to also commend the Caretaker Committee members for their efforts in compiling the list because our party being the largest party in Nigeria, probably in Africa. They went through hell because everyone wants to serve, but I think they did their best. If you didn’t see your name in the list please don’t be offended. I am sure other opportunities will come in future.

“I want to remind you that you have to work hard to ensure that the National Convention will go on 26th of March 2022. That day is sacrosanct.”

Storm over for APC – Senate Caucus

In a related development, the APC caucus in the Senate declared Wednesday that the seeming storm in the party was over.

A strong indication to that effect, according to the caucus, is the fact that Governor Buni remains the substantive chairman of the CECPC of the party.

Fielding questions from journalists after a second day running emergency meeting of the caucus , the leader of the Senate, Yahaya Abdullahi, said various issues facing the party were exhaustively deliberated upon with clear indication of peace ahead of the March 26 , 2022 National Convention of the party.

“These are trying times for major political parties in the country , the very reason we in the APC as Senate caucus met for second day running this week towards required collaboration with other stakeholders for unity of purpose in the party ahead of the coming National Convention and 2023 general elections.

“Required strategies have been mapped out by the caucus to bring all interests groups together in making the party stronger and well positioned for the 2023 general elections.

“The reported storm in the party by the media is not true as there was no leadership crisis.

“Governor Buni, to us, remains the Chairman of National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the Party.

“He will resume in that capacity any moment he returns from Dubai where he went for medical check.

“Governor Sani Bello who is acting in that capacity now is doing so to avoid vacuum in leadership and most importantly, to put in place required arrangements for the forthcoming National Convention of the party 17 days from now”, he said.

The meeting which lasted for about three hours and attended by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan, his deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege, the Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu and other principal officers, adopted seven-point communiqué geared towards dousing any form of tension in the party.

The caucus specifically resolved to meet with CECPC of the party, leaders of governors’ fora and aspirants/candidates from this coming weekend.

Continue consultations, Akeredolu tells Musa

Meanwhile, Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has urged an APC national chairmanship aspirant, Senator Sani Musa, to remain focused, continue with his consultations process and not get distracted.

The governor spoke when he received Musa, a frontline APC chairmanship aspirant and his team during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

Governor Akeredolu said the APC needed a national chairman who is energetic, accessible, people-oriented with the capacity to sit down, listen and interact with party members.

Senator Musa and his team visited Akeredolu who is also the chairman of the South-west Governors’ Forum, as part of the lawmaker’s continuation of his consultation with governors and APC stakeholders to remind them of his aspiration ahead of the forthcoming national convention of the party.

Speaking further, Akeredolu who harped on the leadership qualities expected of the potential chairmanship candidate of the APC, stressed that the ruling party at this crucial stage would do well to avoid candidates with predetermined ulterior motives for the party even before they assume leadership.

The governor who hailed Musa’s intellectual audacity, described him as the kind of leader the party needed now for the APC to progress as the nation approaches 2023 general elections.

Governor Akeredolu disclosed that he is not against APC zoning of offices once they are done to reflect equity, fairness and justice.

He further encouraged the lawmaker to continue with his consultations with leaders and stakeholders within the party stating that “it is not over until it is over.”

Earlier, Senator Musa had solicited the governor’s support in the realisation of his aspiration.

The Niger East senator also used the opportunity to reel out his lofty plans for the party if given the opportunity to lead as the APC chairman.

He said the party needed a total leadership reorientation for it to actualise its institutional potentials.

The lawmaker also assured he would “be adaptive to a participatory and affinitive work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party as that would give the party a new direction and philosophy.”