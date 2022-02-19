Mario Dance Beat and Cashout Dance Beat by Ajimovoix Drums now released



Prolific producer and Focus dance beat originator, Ajimovoix Drums has started off the year with a new dance beat titled Mario Dance Beat, released on the 14th of February.



Taking inspiration from the video game series Super Mario, the dance beat samples gaming sounds and comes packed with a healthy dose of nostalgia.



Mario Dance Beat serves as Ajimovoix Drums first single of the year, coming after his Community and Donda Dance Beat, released following the success of Focus Dance Beat. then toped it up with with CASHOUT DANCE BEAT which is currently storming social media right now.



As we all know how Ajimovoix drums storms 2021 with the world trending focus dance he said his back to rock and do the same for 2022 and so more .

Ajimovoix is the flagbearer of the new age of street-inspired dance music, ad he puts his versatility on display with his return.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZ74PXqlQ1W/?utm_medium=copy_link