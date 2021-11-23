Maritime diplomacy: NIMASA, Korean Coast Guard sign MoU

Nigeria, through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Republic of Korea today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of cooperation in the field of Maritime Security and Safety.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh signed on behalf of NIMASA while the Director General, International Affairs and Intelligence Bureau, Korean Coast Guard, Seonggi Kang signed on behalf of Korea.

The MoU which provides a framework for NIMASA and the Korean Coast Guard is to develop, Coordinate and Monitor the implementation of Maritime Security and Safety between both organisations.

During the signing, NIMASA DG Dr Bashir Jamoh, said that the MoU will be implemented to the best interest of both countries adding that it will ultimately enhance safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea.

According to Dr. Jamoh, “the relationship between Nigeria and Korean spans over many decades. This MoU which started with a statement of intent in 2018 is designed to reinforce the commitment of both countries to grow bilateral trade through maritime”. He said.

Commenting on the emergence of Nigeria’s Dr Paul Adalikwu as the newly elected Secretary General of the Maritime Organization for West and Central Africa, MOWCA, Dr Jamoh said that it is another testimony of the trust the international community now bestow on Nigeria’s leadership role in the African maritime sector.