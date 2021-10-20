Maritime Security: Piracy armed robberies reduce 77% in 9 months – Report

A new report by the International Maritime Bureau in its third quarter account revealed that incidences of piracy and armed robbery in Nigerian waters reduced by 77 per cent in the first 9 months of 2021.

According to the report, the incidences dropped to 4 from from 17 in 2020 and 41 in 2018. This represents 77 per cent decrease in incidents between 2021 and 2020, and 95 per cent reduction from 2018.

In a statement by Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, IMB also reported 39 per cent reduction in piracy and armed robbery incidents in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

The latest figures came on the back of the launch of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, also called the Deep Blue Project, last June by President Muhammadu Buhari.

IMB said, “The Gulf of Guinea region recorded 28 incidents of piracy and armed robbery in the first nine months of 2021, in comparison to 46 for the same period in 2020.”

The piracy reporting agency explained, “Crew kidnappings in the region have dropped with only one crew member kidnapped in Q3 2021, compared to 31 crew members taken in five separate incidents during Q3 2020. All Q3 incidents in 2021 were also against vessels at port anchorages whilst the average successful kidnapping location in Q3 2020 was approximately 100NM from land.”