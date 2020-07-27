Maritime waivers: Senate summons Amaechi, Sylva, Kyari

Chairman Senate Committee on Local Content, Downstream Petroleum and Legislative Compliance, Senator Teslim Folarin, at the weekend stated that the committee has summoned the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over the issue of waivers in the maritime industry.

Senator Folarin who stated this during a chat with newsmen Sunday said the committee has also summoned Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari.

The Senator representing Oyo Central stated that the decision to invite the ministers and the NNPC GMD arrived at the Senate’s preliminary Thursday.

Folarin said all the invited ministers and the NNPC GMD

are to appear before the committee after the Senate’s 7 weeks recess .

He pointed out that “indeed, the Senate committee is worried that foreign vessels have reportedly taken over the jobs of local vessel owners in the maritime industry as a result of waivers.”

According to the APC Senator, the decision to summon the ministers and the NNPC GMD “is sequel to the Senate investigative hearing of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Thursday in Abuja.”

“Nigeria under the local content Act, our people should have first option but rather than us having first option, it appears we are now taking the back seat, so we are now saying look we should be in the front seat and if we now need more vessels, then the foreigners can then be given waivers. But a case where our people are now behind and have no hope is clearly unacceptable,” he said.

Senator Folarin stressed that the committee observed that the Minister of Transportation is responsible for the issuance of waivers under the Act, adding, “There are areas under the Act, where the minister is responsible, for instance the issuance of waivers, that has nothing to do with the director general of NIMASA. So there is no point asking the director general”.

He stated further that even concerning the funds, a lot of the questions will go to the minister, and the director general of NIMASA is more of an operational officer. He added that, “when we resume, the GMD of NNPC will also be invited. He wanted to come today. So, when we resume in September, the GMD NNPC and the minister of state for petroleum will also come.

“Those are the two major players in our maritime industry, NIMASA and NNPC. NNPC is 70 percent, so there are a lot of grey areas that they need to shed light on. And you see the significance of this investigative hearing is not to witch-hunt anybody. We are not doing that.

“What COVID-19 has done is to destroy the myth called globalisation, because you can see every country is for himself. So this tells us that we must begin to look inward. A lot of money we want to retain in the country and that is all about it and I think it is the right thing to do.”