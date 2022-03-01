Maritime workers suspend strike





Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has announced the suspension of its strike action earlier planned to commence Wednesday.

The union said it would shut all seaports and oil platforms across the country to compel the IOCs to “obey the law.”

However, the union, in a statement said it decided to temporarily shelve the industrial action due to the intervention of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

In a statement, President-General MWUN Comrade Adewale Adeyanju and Secretary-General Comrade Felix Akingboye said: “Following the 14 days notice given to the Federal Government of Nigeria on non-compliance with the extant stevedoring regulation (Marine Notice 106, 2014) by the International Oil Companies (IOCs), the managements of the Nigerian Ports Authority and Nigerian Shippers’ Council held separate meetings with the union on Friday 25th February 2022 to deliberate the way forward.

“Both managements appealed to the union to be given time to prevail on the IOCs to comply with the extant stevedoring law and a time lag of 30 days effective 25th February 2022 was granted.

“However, at another meeting held with the management of NPA, representatives of the IOCs, NNPC, NAPIMs and NASO today 28th February 2022, it was unanimously agreed that two weeks effective from today 28th February 2022 be given to the IOCs to complete all processes to comply with the law and commence implementation of engaging the stevedores and dockworkers on their oil platforms and report back to the authority and the union for review.

“Consequent upon the above, and the plea of well-meaning Nigerians, the union as a patriotic and responsible organisation hereby temporarily suspends its planned industrial action billed to commence 12am 1st March 2022.”