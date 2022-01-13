Mark D Ball: Abuja agog as 2Face, other top artists storm Abuja for basketball tourney

Organisers of Mark D Ball rejuvenated Basketball championship has said Abuja will come alive as top Nigerian musical artists are ready to storm the Moshood Abiola stadium, Abuja.

Director of media for Mark D Ball Basketball Championship, Kingsley Aigbonoga, in a statement revealed that Innocent Idibia (2 Face), Joel El, Magnito, Ice Prince, Goya Menor, Rayce and Chuddy K will all perform live at the championship.

“The Mark D Ball Championship is a complete package as we are mixing sports and entertainment together.

“Beyond playing basketball, the organisers are bringing 2 Face, Joel El, Magnito Ice Prince, Rayce, Goya Menor, Chuddy K and many more and to spice up the championship with their live performances.

“Also,we are bringing some other special guest celebrities.Certainly, Abuja will come alive,” Aigbonoga stated.

Mark D Ball Basketball Championship will dunk off this weekend January 15 with 16 teams participating.