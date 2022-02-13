Mark D Ball basketball tourney: Mo Heat top Group A

Mo Heat Basketball of Abuja topped the final standings, with perfect seven wins from seven Group A games, of the 2022 Mark D Ball Men’s Basketball championship.

First group A encounter ended on Saturday in Abuja.

Mo Heat, a new Franchise based in the nation’s capital, trounced Apa Flames of Benue 126-77, to further underline their credentials, as a team that should be playing in the Nigeria Premier Basketball League.

Prior to Saturday’s victory, Mo Heat won all of their previous six games in the tournament, and were the first team to tally 100 points, when blowing away Ahip Giants of Kano 104-60 on Thursday.

They finished on 14 points, and a massive goals difference of +165, to place first ahead of the duo of Gombe Bulls and Hot Coal Ballers of Abuja, who both finished with 12 points, having lost a game each.

The Bulls with a slightly better goals difference of +66 placed second, while Hot Coal Ballers with an inferior goals difference of +61 was third.

Nile University of Abuja, Apa Flames of Benue, and Police Baton of Lagos all ended up with 10 points each, but placed 4th, 5th, and 6th in that order, on superior goals difference.

In 7th position with nine points was FRSC Safety Knights of Abuja; while AHIP Giants of Kano brought up the rare in 8th position, having seven points, but was the only side to have lost all their seven games.

Saturday’s other games decided, saw Gombe Bulls pip Nile University of Abuja 74-69; Police Baton of Lagos earned a battling 57-55 win over FRSC Safety Knights; while AHIP Giants of Kano lost their 7th match at a bounce, when losing 55-68 to Hot Coal Ballers of Abuja.

The Championship continue next Saturday with the eight teams populating Group C, taking to Court of the Indoor Sports Hall, in Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.