Mark D Ball: First Bank, Kada Angels, 6 others shine, zoom to quarterfinal

The preliminary phase of Mark D Ball Women’s Basketball Championship, ended, Tuesday, with eight of the 16 teams that started the competition on Saturday, eliminated.

Tuesday’s Day four also saw the top teams posting wide margin victories, and dominant displays, on their way to the quarterfinals.

How teams won, lost

First Bank of Lagos thrashed City Sparks of Makurdi 39-20.

Also, Sunshine Angels of Akure outscored Novena Queens of

Owerri 36-17.

Similarly, MFM of Lagos needed double overtime to beat Hot Coal Sizzlers of Abuja 44-36.

IGP Queens were also too strong in their 42-18 mauling of

FCT Angels;

Air Warriors of Abuja also crushed Taraba Haurricanes 42-17, just as Nasarawa Amazons succombed 19-54 to Nigeria Customs.

But the last two games were closely fought as Kada Angels of Kaduna overcame Delta Force of Asaba 28-19.

While the game between replacement team, Osun Pearls and

Plateau Rocks was decided in the last 10 seconds, with the team from Jos winning it 38-37.

All four quarterfinal fixtures are to be played on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at the Indoor Sports Hall, located in Package B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, starting from 11am.

Wednesday quarter final fixtures

GP Queens Vs First Bank

Air Warriors Vs Kada Angels

Sunshine Angels Vs Plateau Rocks

MFM vs Nigeria Customs