Mark D Ball Round of 16 dunks off May 10

Hostiles resume on 10th May, 2022 as the second round of Mark D Basketball Championship tagged “Sweet 16,” dunks off at the indoor hall of MKO Abiola stadium,Abuja.

The draws ceremony held on Thursday online, saw the 16 qualified teams grouped into four groups,with 4 teams in each group.

Group 1 has Mo Heat,Delta Force,Bayelsa Waves and Police Baton.

Group 2 has Kano Pillars Plateau Peaks,Gombe Bulls and Nile University Spartans.

Group 3 has Nigeria Customs,Novena Heartlanders,Hot Coal Ballers and Apa Flames.

Group 4 has FCT HardRockers,Kwara Falcons,NSCDC Defenders and Suleja Bulldogs.

