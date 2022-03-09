Mark ‘D’ Ball tourney: Ahmed shines as Kada Stars bounce back in Bauchi Nets win

Basketball star Benjamin Ahmed on Tuesday led Kada Stars Basketball Club to a stunning 71-70 comeback victory over the Bauchi Nets in the ongoing Mark ‘D’ Ball Men’s basketball championship in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that man-of-the-match Ahmed scored a total of 18 points, amassing a staggering 32 rebounds, four turnovers, four blocks, two steals and one assist.

He also combined well with Paul Dibal who scored a total of 22 points, including seven rebounds, eight turnovers and three steals as Kada Stars stormed from a 12-point deficit to emerge victorious.

The result meant the Kaduna-based clubside maintained their 100 percent win record so far at the championship.

Kada Stars came into the game on the back of a three-game winning streak and looked poised to preserve their record.

Bauchi Nets, on the other hand were on a two-game losing run, after they had recorded an impressive 69-55 win in their first game against Ogun State-based The Assist Planet (TAP) Basketball Club on Saturday.

However, it was the boys from Bauchi who showed more hunger and determination as they were on the front foot from the blast of the referee’s whistle.

They completely dominated play and led from the first to the third quarter taking it 19-14, 19-14,18-16 for a 56-44 scoreline heading into the fourth quarter.

But Kada Stars with their backs to the wall and staring their very first defeat in the face, staged a late comeback as they rallied and stormed back strong into the game.

The young, resilient and energetic Kaduna boys narrowed Bauchi Nets’ massive 12-point lead to just two point with barely four seconds left on the clock.

It took the brilliance of Ahmed who drove into the opponents’ defensive line before laying a lovely pass for the Dibal who made no mistake from the three-point line.

Dibal’s throw beat the buzzer as Kada Stars took the fourth quarter 27-14 and completed a stunning 71-70 comeback victory at the end of a nervy encounter.

“It was indeed a tensed up match from the jump-ball and our opponents made things really difficult for us.

“But I am happy that my boys didn’t give up and kept to my instructions.

“I had to call a crucial timeout in the fourth quarter and advised my boys to calm the game down and not play at our opponents’ pace and that signaled the remarkable turnaround for us.

“You know basketball is a 40-minute long game and you have to fight until the final minute,” an excited Coach Simsim Morrison of Kada Stars said.

Ahmed who was handed the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award told NAN that the key to his success was patience and hardwork.

“I had posted an impressive 16, 18 and 19 rebounds in our last three games leading up to this one and I told myself that I wanted to do more for the team.

“So, this time around I had to be patient and put in the work, especially when my team was down. It was indeed the motivation I needed to prove my worth and step it up a notch,” he said.

Results of other Phase 1, Group 3, Matchday four games also played on Tuesday saw Kano Pillars whip Benue Braves 78-58 in a one-sided encounter to also maintain their 100 percent record in the tournament.

Benue Braves are on a four-game losing streak as they are yet to register a win at the tournament.

Also, Delta Force out-dunked Bayelsa Nets 48-41 to record their third win, while Novena Heartlanders from Imo state, put up a classical performance to nick a 67-65 victory against Ogun State-based TAP.

The three-month long championship which resumed on Saturday with the Phase 1, Group three final round of matches will end on Friday.

Five teams each are expected to qualify from each of the three (eight-team) groups for the Round of 16, with the best loser joining the qualified teams.

Mo’ Heat, Gombe Bulls, Hot Coal Ballers, Nile University Spartans and APA Flames have already qualified from Phase 1 Group 1.

Also, Nigeria Customs, FCT Hardrockers, Kwara Falcons, Suleja Bulldogs and Civil Defenders are the already qualified teams from Phase 1 Group 2.

Phase 1 Group 3 standings after matchday four

S/N TEAM P W L GF GA PTS GD

Kano Pillars 4 4 0 286 203 +8 +83 Kada Stars 4 4 0 286 246 +8 +40 Delta Force 4 3 1 265 218 +7 +47 Novena Heartlanders 4 2 2 258 275 +6 – 17 Bauchi Nets 4 1 3 250 266 +5 -16 The Assist Planet 4 1 3 248 286 +5 -38 Bayelsa Nets 4 0 4 191 227 +4 -36 Benue Braves 4 0 4 269 322 +4 – 53