Mark ‘D’ Ball: We won’t underrate any team – Mo Heats handler

Coach of Mo Heats basketball team, Adeka Dauda, has said they will not underrate any team in their quest to grab the title.

Dauda whose team defeated FCT Hardrockers 75 – 59 on Wednesday said since every team is a potential winner, he would not be carried away by the two victories thry recorded after beating Delta Force to bag the maximum points in the series.

“Our next game is against Nigeria Customs on Friday and they are better side, deep in experience but we will map out a strategy that will see us overwhelm them,” he said.

Adeka explained that the Delta Force team they defeated were equally a good side but they matched them grit for grit only to slow down when the gap was too much.

He said they were going to take each match as it comes and won’t sound confident until they get to the semifinal.

Asked what was the secret of their performance so far, he said it was as a result of the hard work on part of the players, management and the coaching crew.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s conquerors of Kano Pillars, HotCoal Ballers of Abuja lost to Kwara Falcons 54 – 56 in an entertaining clash on Thursday.

