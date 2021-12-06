Mark D Ball women’s invitational Basketball tourney gets new date

Organiser of Mark D Ball Basketball Championship has announced January 8 to January 15, 2022 as date for the women’s invitational basketball championship.

According to the organiser, the invitational tournament will see 12 women basketball teams slug it out at the indoor hall of the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja.

A statement on Sunday from the Proprietor of Mark Mentors Basketball Club, Igoche Mark, promising to resurrect the dead local basketball leagues in 2022 across Nigeria through constant invitational tournaments and championships.

The statement quotes Mark as saying that,” the New Face of Basketball Movement is ready to erase the abomination committed in the last four years. Certainly, our local league will become an envy to many,” Mark’s statement added.

