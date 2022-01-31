Mark, Onaiyekan, Dokpesi, others eulogise Ologbondiyan

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, friends, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, associates and family gathered in honour of immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kola Ologbondiyan, Monday in Abuja.

David Mark, who chaired the occasion, commended Ologbondiyan for his dedication to duty while serving as PDP Publicity Scribe.

He said, “We are here to celebrate a worthy Nigerian; a man who has distinguished himself among his colleagues, a courageous gentleman. Kola is a perfect gentleman in every sense.”

Mark continued: “I used to call him and say, ‘I fear for some of these things you are saying oh’. But we need a man to say what he was saying. Those of us who are close to him are very proud.

“At a point in time, he was not just the voice of PDP or the opposition; he became the face of opposition and that is what Ologbondiyan is most known for.”

On his part, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, urged the gathering to take peace very seriously, noting that without peace, there would be nothing.

He said “We have not recognised how important peace is. All human beings all over this world are all brothers and sisters. How much more in this little corner of the globe called Nigeria, not to talk of my Kogi state.”

Also speaking, former military administrator of defunct Bendel state and later Akwa Ibom, Brig. Gen. Tunde Ogbeha said Ologbondiyan as PDP Publicity Secretary “never disappointed Nigerians because he was responding to all situations and responding appropriately and very well.

“So it is a good thing. He has served, completed his job as national publicity secretary on a very high note and we do congratulate, commend him and ask him to apply his energy and wisdom to his local chapter, Kogi state.”

On his part, the media mogul High Chief Raymond Dokpesi said Ologbondiyan spoke truth to power and damned the consequences.

“We are here to congratulate Kola for facing the very unfortunate challenges he had to go through, the challenges of offices, the collapse of the Nigerian economy, the lowering of Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world, with the unemployment rate hovering over 33 per cent,” he said.