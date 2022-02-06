Market capitalisation of FBN, GTbank, UBA, 2 others hit N2.65trn

The market capitalization of Nigeria’s five biggest banks appreciated by 2.23 percent to close at N2.69 trillion as at 4th of February, 2022, as investors in these banks gained a total of N58.6 billion during the trading week.

The five banks make up over 70 percent of the NSE Banking sector index, hence, strongly influencing the growth or otherwise of the index; hence, the NGX banking grew by 0.83 percent from 439.44 to close at 443.10 points.

According to data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the market capitalization of the top five banks advanced to N2.69 trillion, appreciating by 2.23 percent during the week.

FBNH’s share price declined by 7.11 percent to close the week at N11.10, with its market capitalization at N398.44 billion at the end of the week. Amid sell-offs and buy-interests, at the end of the trading week, FBNH share price stood at N11.10.

United Bank for Africa Plc grew by 1.18 percent as its market capitalization closed the week at N292.41 billion, with its share price standing at N8.55.

GTCO Plc appreciated by N54.45 billion after its market capitalization appreciated to N809.36 billion from N754.91 billion at the end of the week’s trading session.

The growth can be attributed to the increase in its share price, from N25.65 traded at the end of last week, to N27.50 as at close of business, reflecting an increase of 7.21 percent.

Access Bank Plc’s share price appreciated by 3.55 percent to close the week at N10.20, and the market capitalization stood at N362.56 billion.

Access Bank Plc released its third quarter 2021 financial result which revealed a decline in Net interest income by 3.43 percent to N67.66 billion, while profit after tax dropped by 9.11 percent, from N38.46 billion in September 2020 to N34.95 billion in September 2021.

Zenith Bank Plc gained N18.84 billion w-o-w after its market capitalization appreciated to N827.30 billion from N808.46 billion at the end of the week.