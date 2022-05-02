Market leaders’ sack: Traders, group threaten showdown with Soludo if…





Some traders in Anambra state have called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to reverse sack of the leadership of 30 market leaders or face one month or unending civil disobedience.

Governor Soludo had in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Dr Obinna Ngonadi, dissolved the leadership of 30 markets in the state, adding that new caretaker committees would be appointed to foresee the affected markets before elections.

But some of the traders argued that election of two of the affected markets, Ogbaru relief and Ose Okwuodu market, were duly conducted in January and February as scheduled by the then commissioner of commerce, trade and wealth creation, Hon. Uche Okafor.

According to the President of Ogbaru relief market, Chief Ndubisi Ochuogu, the outcome of their election conducted January this year under the supervision of the ministry had not been challenged by any of the contestants, “so any attempt to cancel it would be resisted.”

Also speaking, the President of Ose Okwuodu market, Chief Anthony Onwuejiaka Ezechukwu, said the election that produced him on February 3, 2022 was free and fair, and had not also been contested against in any court of competent jurisdiction.

On their part, the Conference of All Markets Traders in Anambra State (COMTAS) which comprises over 65 markets in the state, urged Soludo to sack the Commissioner instead because of non-inclusion of Anambra State Market Amalgamated Traders (ASMATA) and Bridgehead market whose elections were due.

The statement signed by Chairman of COMTAS, Chief Uzor A. Uzor, chairman of COMTAS, alleged that “Everybody is aware the circumstances and methods of the election “selection” process which saw the emergence of the two bodies. Can anybody call the process that produced them election? Where have elections been conducted in secrecy without markets constitution?”

It said if within 14 days, the leadership of these two bodies’ were not dissolved, COMTAS would mobilise all traders “to stage the mother of all protest that will shake the foundation of Anambra state.”

