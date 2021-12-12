Marking 16-day of activism beyond annual jamboree

As partners and actors interested in fighting and ending gender based violence are rapidly increasing and taking commendable actions through campaigns and training every year, the annual statistics of gender based violent crime curves are going higher than dropping down.

The gender based and domestic violence in Nigeria increased from 23% in 2011 to 30% in 2021. It’s vital to stress that as much as the crime is on the rise, the consolidated actions of partners and government efforts have succeeded in increased reporting and access to justice. However this calls for another strategy, if we are truly ready to fight gender based and domestic violence in this country then we must start from home.

The proposed and acted solutions so far seem to underestimate the reality that all kinds of discrimination actually start from perceptions of people. Lack of gender and social inclusion is one of the major barriers backtracking the development recorded in the fights against gender base violence. The problem relies on the chronic perception that injected a systematic fixation of mindset occasioned by illiteracy, misunderstanding of religious doctrines and bad cultural orientations.

We still live in a society that stigmatises working class women especially those who work in the development sector, when one sees how some people see and perceive the women working in especially non-governmental sector, he realises why some women are turning down different opportunities, not because they don’t want it, but to avoid being branded as harlots, as it is the case for ladies bold enough to challenge the status quo and follow their dreams, this orientation must be fought.

Many relationships have at the last minute of wedding preparations broken up because the woman disagreed to resign her job. We are a society that sees a man asking the woman he will marry to resign her job and he will be paying her equal amount or even more at home as normal. It’s even worse for medical practitioners like nurses whose work sometimes demand night shift, many have stopped work and married, and for some who agreed for their wives to work insist on agreement that they will not work night shift, it is a fear originated from mistrust that some can create artificial night shift and go somewhere else or that working class women are mostly away from home and in the midst of other men can easily cheat. But the truth is if a person cannot trust a woman to work due to fear of cheating then he has no business marrying her in the first place. Cheating is a choice and those who do can do it anywhere, after all even the full-time house wives have in some instances been caught off the radar, but the stigma is still not with them only the working class are suffering. Using few incidence to judge an entire group is wrong and should not be tolerated.

The challenge is a grassroots issue and requires local solutions. That is why even after getting religious and traditional leaders on board preaching about the rights of women as ordained by God across all religions, the violence is still there. This is a society that still has people who believe a man can beat his wife as disciplinary measure we have a home that segregates task, work, food and even education in some instances for women. For instance, boys are taught that after eating they can drop the plate in the kitchen for their sisters to wash, hence he will grow up thinking that Is a woman’s duty. In fact, the culture prepares girls from a very young age to do house chores and help in the kitchen so well that she will underestimate herself as a woman. She does all this and also suffers from the pressures of doing good in school like her brother who is not doing any of it. With all sense of honesty, we must find a way of inculcating into the culture to teach boys their own duties especially of respecting women from young age.

It’s pathetic that criminals who hide under the guise of wrong dressing to perpetrate rape have left their sister and mother probably half naked at home but did not rape them and come outside to rape someone. That she came out late night cannot be an excuse either, some are the ones escorting their sister on errands through all crannies of the locality at night but didn’t rape them, absolutely nothing can ever justify rape aside ignorance and barbarism.

People will resist and insist their son will never marry a woman that was raped if they knew, but will gladly give their daughter in marriage for preparator. Until the day.the society discards the hypocrisy of stigmatizing victims and start punishing the perpetrators, it will be difficult to win the war against gender based and domestic violence.

As we mark the end of 2021 16 days of activism, 15 states in Nigeria arey yet to domesticate the violence against persons prohibition (VAPP) Act into law. Aside serious concerns on implementations and enforcement strategies in the domesticated states, speedy judgement for rape and empowering the system to prosecute villains regardless of the victims’ families interference must be adhered.

Musa Gambo,

Maiduguri, Borno state

[email protected]



—

Musa Gambo

SDGs Ambassador, Community Mobilizer, Public Affairs and budget Analyst, Columnist and Capacity Building Specialist.+2347036478990

—

Musa Gambo

SDGs Ambassador, Community Mobilizer, Public Affairs and budget Analyst, Columnist and Capacity Building Specialist.+2347036478990

Related

No tags for this post.