Marry each other, IG charges police officers

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali has called on officers and men of the Force in the country to get married to themselves to strengthen the service.

Giving the advice during his one-day working visit to the Niger State Police Command in Minna, Alkali urged the personnel to put aside the idea of looking for good husbands and wives outside and start searching inwards.

The Police boss told his officers and men that among themselves, there are good men and women they could get married to in order to enhance the good working relationship existing between them.