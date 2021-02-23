Marwan now NLC national treasurer

National President Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu has been appointed as the national treasurer of the congress by the National Executive Council (NEC) of NLC.

Comrade Marwan replaced former treasurer of the congress, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) who died last year.

Comrade Marwan who is known for his doggedness in the struggle for the financial and administrative autonomy of the Judiciary, is also the president of Confederation of African Judiciary Workers Union.

Marwan as the president of JUSUN in 2020 returned about N13million to Delta state government for overpaying the union as check off dues. Until his recent appointment, he was the national financial secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).