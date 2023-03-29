Mary Ikoku hails President-elect at 71, says Nigeria will flourish under Tinubu

An All progressive Congress (APC) House of Representatives aspirant in the 2023 election, Chief Mrs Mary Ikoku, has congratulated Nigeria’s president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who clocks 71 years on Wednesday March 29, 2023.

Ikoku affirmed that the former Lagos State Governor will be a president for all Nigerians across party and tribe.

She saluted the “Jagaban that he is, a man who forgives easily, doesn’t get distracted, has his eyes on the ball because he has a country to run.”

These actions, she noted, are backed with a vision of a greater Nigeria through focused attitude and as one who is ready to make Africa’s most populous nation flourish.

“I want to extend my congratulations to the President-elect as he turns 71. This is a special year for him, a year that his dream of becoming president came through.

“It’s a double congratulations for you being the elected president of our dear country and celebrating your 71st.

Before the elections, I had prayed to Almighty God, that among all candidates in the election, He should give to Nigeria, a man who will work for and transform Nigeria. Now that you’ve became the president, you are an answered prayer, and I have no doubt that God will use you for the service of this nation,” she said.

While affirming her believe in Tinubu’s capacity to transform Nigeria, Ikoku who was a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council said, “I have no doubt that you will run an inclusive government that will put quality and competent women in front row of your administration.

“Serving in your campaign council as one in the tick of coordination and protocol management of all your rallies and town halls across the country especially the Southern Nigeria, I had the opportunity to see and understand first hand how important serving Nigeria is to your heart.

“Asiwaju will work to transform Nigeria. His presidency will turn out for the good of all, and not just for the good of his party or tribesmen, but for the good of all Nigerians. He will put Nigeria first and everything else last and create a people-oriented government that will impact people’s lives.”

The APC chieftain popularly known for her steady advocacy for good governance and women inclusion used the opportunity to apologise on behalf of Nigerians over several insults targeted at Bola Tinubu before, during and after the electioneering campaign.

