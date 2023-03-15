Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has stated that the Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute (JMOJI), Port Harcourt, was established to complement efforts of the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in the provision of regular training of judicial officers in the country.

Governor Wike harped on this at the inauguration of the Governing Board of the Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute at Government House, Port Harcourt, Tuesday.

The Governing Board has as its chairman, Chief Judge of Rivers state, Justice Simeon Amadi, with the president of Rivers state Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Ihemnacho Wilfred Obuzor and Rivers state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, as members.

Other members are: Justice Essor Teetito, Justice Frank Onyiri, Justice Florence Fiberesima, Justice Ericonda Amadi, Justice Dr. Daketima Kio, Collins Ali and Betty Sunny-Hart.

Governor Wike noted the importance of continuous training of judicial officers and support staff through workshops in performing their duties.

He said with the requisite officers and board members now commissioned, the institute will begin to carry out its responsibilities and conduct not less than three training sessions yearly for judicial officers.

