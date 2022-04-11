MASA Isonyin Marathon: Organisers extend registration deadline, get royal blessings







Ahead of the maiden edition of the MASA Isonyin Marathon (MIM) billed to take place this Saturday, April 16, 2022 organisers have extended the registration deadline to allow for more interested participants to be part of the historic event.





Media Director and Event Manager, Yeye Adesola Salami while confirming the extension of the registration deadline said the organisers have mapped out new strategies to accommodate over 1,000 runners for the first of its kind 21km race in the Ijebu-North East area of Ogun State.





She said the increased interest shown by the local runners and others outside of Ogun State necessitated the extension of the registration deadline date initially fixed for April 9.





“We have shifted the registration deadline now till Friday, April 15 when the accreditation for all the participants will be done. I must tell you, the response has been encouraging and everyone is excited about Isonyin joining the marathon family in Nigeria” she stated.





In a related development, HRH, Oba Abdulrasheed Omotayo Cossy Salami, the Saderiren of Isonyin, Ilufemiloye 1 has given his full blessings for the MASA Isonyin Marathon.





The Monarch described the MIM initiative as a well-thought one that would not only put Isonyin – the land of honey on the global sporting map but also positively engage and empower the youth in and around the area.





More than N750,000 will be shared between the top three finishers in the male and female categories aside from other consolation prices already in place.







The 21km race will be flagged off 7.00 am on Saturday at the Saderiren’s Palace while the finishing point will be at the Isonyin Grammar School field.