Masari commends journalists for promoting peace in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has commended practicing

journalists for promoting peace and unity in the state.

The governor stated this over the weekend when he received the

leadership of the state correspondent’s chapel of the Nigeria Union of

Journalist (NUJ) at Government House, Katsina.

According to him, the practicing journalists in Katsina state were

wise enough for adopting a peaceful style of reporting the activities

of the state.

He said since inception, journalists in Katsina never for once break

the peace in the state despite pressures on them from many angle

within and outside the state.

Masari said: “I understand you give room for other side of the stories

despite too many pressures on you. I have respect for press throughout

my political affairs because journalists hold strong position in the

whole world”, he said.

According to him, despite the menace of social media, journalists were

doing their best in maintaining peace in Katsina. Saying with the

caliber of persons in Katsina media, the state will continue to enjoy

peace and understanding amongst its citizens.

Governor Masari expressed dismay over the recent killings of innocent

Muslims in Kaduna state saying the impression given by the social

media that Christians were attacked and killed by the Muslims group is

unfortunate.

Earlier the Chairman Katsina state Correspondent’s Chapel Alh.

Abdulhamid Sabo said the practicing journalists were convinced with

the restoration agenda of Masari administration.