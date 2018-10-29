Masari commends journalists for promoting peace in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has commended practicing
journalists for promoting peace and unity in the state.
The governor stated this over the weekend when he received the
leadership of the state correspondent’s chapel of the Nigeria Union of
Journalist (NUJ) at Government House, Katsina.
According to him, the practicing journalists in Katsina state were
wise enough for adopting a peaceful style of reporting the activities
of the state.
He said since inception, journalists in Katsina never for once break
the peace in the state despite pressures on them from many angle
within and outside the state.
Masari said: “I understand you give room for other side of the stories
despite too many pressures on you. I have respect for press throughout
my political affairs because journalists hold strong position in the
whole world”, he said.
According to him, despite the menace of social media, journalists were
doing their best in maintaining peace in Katsina. Saying with the
caliber of persons in Katsina media, the state will continue to enjoy
peace and understanding amongst its citizens.
Governor Masari expressed dismay over the recent killings of innocent
Muslims in Kaduna state saying the impression given by the social
media that Christians were attacked and killed by the Muslims group is
unfortunate.
Earlier the Chairman Katsina state Correspondent’s Chapel Alh.
Abdulhamid Sabo said the practicing journalists were convinced with
the restoration agenda of Masari administration.
