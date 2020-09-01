Masari distributes empowerment to 1,300 in Daura



Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina has launched the distribution of empowerment packages to 1,300 people in Daura-Mai’adua-Sandamu federal constituency.

Items distributed during the occasion held at the Federal Government College, Daura on Sunday include 360 motorcycles, 400 sewing machines, 280 grinding machines, 500 car washing machines, 10 Keke Napep and 100 spaghetti making machines.

Addressing the gathering, the governor explained that the lawmaker that provided the empowerment, Alhaji Fathu Muhammad, had started legislative work on a clean slate.

Masari was happy with the chairman of the committee for the distribution of the empowerment, Alhaji Lawal Aliyu, for a meticulous job.

He said that the provision of one tricycle per one person means a beneficiary could not resale it.

Governor Masari hoped that the lawmaker would set up mechanism to track beneficiaries that sold off the items given to them for future sanctioning.

In a remarks, the speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajamiala stated that barely one year as a legislator, Fathu Muhammad had demonstrated the resolve to become a legislator’s legislator.

The speaker commended the performance of Fathu Muhammad in legislative duties as a member of the house Committee on Basic Education.

He said that the presence of him and the Deputy speaker, Alhaji Ahmed Idris Wase and other legislators showed that Fathu would accomplish so much during the legislative sessions.