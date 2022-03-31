Masari harps on teaching children in mother tongue 

Katsina state governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has emphasised the importance of teaching Nigerian children in their mother tongue.

Masari made the remark at the launching of three books written in Hausa Language by Mande Muhammad Kurfi, at the Umaru Musa ‘Yar’Adua University auditorium, Katsina state.

The governor, represented by his Commissioner for Education, Professor Badamasi Lawal Charanchi, emphasised the importance of mother tongue in shaping the creative awareness of children.

He noted that the three books ‘Kamusun Ingilishi da Hausa’ da In Bera da Data daddawz da wari’ da ‘ Magana Iyawa ce’, will go a long way in reviving reading culture and creative thinking.

The governor therefore praised the creativity of the author, Malam Mande Muhammad Kurfi and urged him to do more in contributing to Hausa literature, culture and grammar.

In his remark, the chairman of the occasion and Katsina state Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, decried the dearth of Hausa language books among Hausa communities.

Abubakar commended the writer for his untiring efforts in promoting scholarship among Hausa communities in Nigeria and worldwide.

The author, Muhammad Kurfi, thanked all who attended the presentation, stressing that he has 15 more books to release soon.

