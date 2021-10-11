Masari has genuine burden of Katsina people at heart – Daura Emir

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruq Umar Faruq, has said Katsina state governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari is not a thief.

He described Governor Masari as the most sincere and veracious governor ever produced in the state.

“I have no doubt to inform you that Masari is one of the veracious human beings I ever met in my life as the emir.”

The emir stated this weekend while conferring traditional titles on four eminent personalities from the emirate council.

He stated further that “in all my dealings with the governor, I can testify that he is not a thief.”

He described Masari as a gentleman and a good leader who has the love of his people at heart.

The emir recalled how the governor did all within his power to check insecurity bedeviling the state and its people.

“He has shed tears severally over the insecurity ravaging the state,” he said.

Faruq called for intensive prayer for God’s intervention and for peace to be restored back to the country.

He praised President Muhammadu Buhari for all the good works he has done for the people of Daura and the nation at large.

The emir urged those conferred with the traditional titles to be exemplary ambassadors of the emirate by helping its people with quality development.

