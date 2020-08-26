Masari inaugurates 8 board members of mining company

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state, Wednesday inaugurated an 8-man board for Katsina State Exploration and Mining Company Limited.

The chairman of Continental Foundation, Alhaji Salisu Mamman Kadandani, is to serve as chairman of the board.

Members of the board include, the managing director of Katsina State Investment and Property Development Company, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, chairman of Katsina state Miners Association, Alhaji Abdulkadir Aliyu Faskari, the acting managing director of the company, Alhaji Kabir Musa Kaita, and Yahaya Iro Dansani, who is to serve as secretary to the board.

In his address, Governor Masari stated that the APC administration has as its cardinal objective anchored on the welfare and security of the citizenry.

The governor stated that the board was created to promote Job provision for the youth in the state.

He said the solid minerals sector has a key role to play in the development of the economy and the improvement of the state’s internally generated revenue, hence the need to improve it.

Masari stated that the purpose of establishing the state-owned company was to promote the exploration and utilisation of available mineral resources in the state.

He added that the company, in synergy with relevant federal government agencies, had the responsibility of regulating the development of natural resources.

He said the state government requires every prospective resource developer to obtain relevant approvals for exploration of the desired mineral resources, which would be consistently monitored to ensure that guidelines are properly adhered to in the sector.

The governor added that the contributions of the mining sector to the nation’s earnings are insignificant enough to make an impact, but it has become imperative to develop and monitor the sector to stop over dependence on oil alone.

Masari said the state government has made the development of the mineral sector one of its priority, adding that Katsina state is been blessed with over 37 types of mineral resources across the 34 local governments in the state.

He said the minerals include gold, manganese, kaolin, asbestos, iron ore, copper and emerald, among others.