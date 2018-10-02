Masari, Lado emerge APC, PDP guber candidates in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has emerged winner of the APC governorship primary after polling a total of 5,562 votes to beat two other aspirants, Abubakar Ismail Isah Funtua, who scored 8 votes while, Garba Dankani, secured only one vote.

However, both Abubakar Ismail Isah who is an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari and Garba Dankani shunned the election venue, protesting use of indirect primary method in the conduct of the exercise.

Also, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke of the PDP won the tickey of his party.

Lado scored 3,385 votes to beat his closest opponent, Ahmed Aminu Yar’adua, who scored 243 votes at the primary election which was shunned by four other aspirants.

In the APC exercise, the chairman primaries election committee, Dr Isah Adamu, described the election as free and fair and commended delegates for their cooperation to the committee.

In his speech, Governor Masari commended the organizing committee of the election for ensuring peaceful and acceptable election and pledge that he will not fail the people of the state if re-elected into office.

He called on other aspirants that contested the election to join hands with him to ensure success of the party during 2019 general election assuring that he will carry everybody along in moving the state forward.

Meanwhile, the PDP chairman of electoral committee, Bala Adamu, said the committee was satisfied with the conduct of the election and Lado was elected with the highest votes by the delegates.

He praised the orderly conduct of the 3,684 delegates and appealed to them and the party supporters to rally round Senator Lado for the success of the party in the 2019 general elections.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.