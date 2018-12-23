Masari tasks Katsina political appointees on return of Buhari

Governor Aminu Masari has challenged all political office holders from Katsina State to work assiduously in their respective domains to ensure they successful return of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential polls.

The Governor said it is only through delivering dividends of democracy and aggressively mobilising the electorate to gear up and actually participate in the elections would they achieve the goal of facilitating the re-election of President Buhari to continue his development strides across the country.

The Governor, who was speaking at the opening of the APC Presidential Campaign office and the distribution of empowerment packages to beneficiaries, lamented that only two of the 10 persons appointed by President Buhari had done anything to benefit the people.

He further lamented that some of the federal appointees only show their faces once in three months in Katsina without meeting with the electorate with a view to sensitising them on the achievements of President Buhari thereby stimulating interest for his re-election bid.

Governor Masari therefore stated that it was high time the appointees roll up their sleeves and work hard to reciprocate Buhari’s gesture adding that only the President was given a second term mandate would they be equally given a second chance in their offices.

Applauding the efforts of the FMB Director General, Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, who donated the empowerment packages, Masari extolled tne sterling qualities of the DG describing him as a honest and hard working persons.

He also urged the people of Kankiya to rally round the DG in his future political endeavours stressing men of such calibre are needed in the political sphere to provide leadership and bring dividends of democracy to the people.

Also speaking, the State APC chairman, Alhaji Shehu Dabai, disclosed that 10 groups from the 361 wards benefited from the gesture which included the presentation of five Sharon Volkswagen vehicles and other items by the Governor.

