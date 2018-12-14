Masari to flag off campaign Dec 20

The All Progressives Congress katsina State chapter will on December 20 formally flag off the governorship campaign for the re-election of Governor Aminu Masari.

Blueprint learnt the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who has been at the helm of affairs since 2015, will once again solicit support from sundry quarters in the state for him to continue his administration’s massive development strides for the next four years.

We learnt once the campaign formally kicks off in Katsina, the Aminu Masari Campaign organization will proceed to all the local councils to meet the electorate, lay Governor’s scorecard and use same to ask for the extension of his tenure.

The campaign train is expected to canvass support from the usually very politically enlightened Katsina electorate for 40 days commencing from the December 20 through January 30.

The administration, which has been described as ‘very fair and equitable’ in the distribution of capital projects across the nooks and crannies of the state, is confident the APC governorship candidate will little or no opposition as the state is overwhelmingly APC.

