Masari urges APC c’taker chairmen, to register all members

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has urged all APC council caretaker chairmen and committees responsible for registration and revalidation exercise to ensure all members of the party are captured during the exercise.

Masari gave this charge during a stakeholders meeting of the party held at the Government House Katsina.

The governor who observed that only by so doing the party can maintain popularity, said the additional consignment of the registration cards provided would enable more people to be captured.

He advised those responsible for the smooth conduct of the exercise to shun all forms of irregularities that may lead to any outcry within the party.

Similarly, he enjoined party members to make the best use of the opportunity of the two weeks extension to ensure they are captured.

Alhaji Aliyu Kumo, the APC committee national Chairman, earlier, said additional 980,400 cards have been provided to the 4,902 polling units across the state.

Kumo said this followed the exhaustion of the earlier consignment of one hundred cards per polling units provided.

He however emphasized that, an additional consignment would be made available if the current ones fail to meet desired target and advised members to direct any complaints to the committee for prompt action.