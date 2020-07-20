Masari warns APC members on 2023 campaign

Governor Aminu Bello Masari has warned officials of All Progressives Congress (APC) canvassing for political positions in the 2023 general elections to put down their ambition or be made to lose their leadership positions in the party.

Masari stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the People’s Square, Katsina on Sunday.

The governor reminded those canvassing for support to will-be aspirants that the current APC administration is barely one year old into the second tenure.

He, therefore, restated that politicking at this period will only derail the administration in fulfilling pledges made to the electorate in the 2019 general elections.

Masari had earlier told participants at the meeting that the forum was convened to brief them on the recent dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party done by the national leader of the party, President Muhammad Buhari.

He said that the meeting was meant to inform the state leadership of the party on the directive that all litigations and court cases should be withdrawn within fourteen days.

This he said was to give the interim management committee being headed by Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni the opportunity and peace to conduct a mini convention to fill in vacancies of those that lost offices as a result of the dissolution of the central working committee at the national headquarters of the party.

Governor Masari said in the proceedings of the meeting, there is no single case in any court within Katsina state or even outside the state that APC is undergoing.

Despite all that, he said Advise and directives have been given to local government chairmen to also convene meetings at local government levels to brief members on the current situation of the party at national level.

The governor expressed the need for unity among party members and the role expected of each of the leadership of the party in the state.

Masari explained that security is very important and could not be left in the hands of security chiefs alone. He emphasised the need for all to be involved because the people of Katsina state are victims of banditry, kidnappings and rape as well as other criminal tendencies in the society.

The governor called for vigilance, especially by leaders of the party living in rural communities, reminding them that each and every one of them has an address, belongs to a village and communities, adding that they have parents to protect too.