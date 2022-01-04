Masari won’t order arrest of any journalist – Group

A group under the aegis of Committee of Friends to Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Massari on Monday stated that the governor has remained a media-friendly person, and will not order the arrest of any journalist.

The group, which preferred to be called Katsina Massari Friends Affair, in a statement made available to journalists therefore condemned a story linking Masari to the alleged arrest of a journalist which the governor never ordered.

“As a speaker of the House of Representatives, Masari media team members were given attention, as they lived in free houses throughout his tenure as speaker. How can such a media friendly man of his calibre be involved in such matters, particularly now that he is combating insecurity headlong in Katsina State?

“In all his life as a public servant, there has been no occasion he was rude to those who worked with him or related with him in all ramifications of life, talk-less of ordering arrest of a journalist he never met”, the group insisted in the statement.

Reports, mostly on the social media had suggested that the governor ordered the arrest of a Summit Post newspaper reporter, following which the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, FCT Council reacted in condemnation.

