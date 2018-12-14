Masari’s awards and likely impact on Katsina guber polls

Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, seems synonymous with prestigious awards for his outstanding performance since he got the people’s mandate to lead them in 2015. In this piece, Hamisu Sabo recalls some of these awards and its likely effect as 2019 guber polls draw near.

Between 1999 and 2019

Gradually, the most awaited year 2019 is just around the corner because in a matter of three weeks from now the New Year will be ushered in. The year, no doubt will be significant and a turning point in the annals of the Nigerian political history.

Certainly too 2019 will remarkably be the 20th uninterrupted years of democracy after the military junta of former military Head of State, Retired General Abdussalamu Abubakar, willingly ceded powers to former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999.

Thus, already the political atmosphere has started reaching its crescendo especially given the fact that the date given by the country’s electoral umpire-the INEC- to political aspirants to start electioneering campaigns ahead of 2019 general elections had arrived. In fact, it is a widely known that the INEC set aside November 18th and December 1st 2018 to those aspiring for President, Governor, Senator, members of House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly seats to begin campaign in earnest.

As a matter of fact, some presidential candidates from the 63 political parties that fielded candidates have started to launch their presidential campaigns. While those gunning for other elective posts such as the governorship, National Assembly have breezed into the business of politicking in preparatory for the epic general elections come February 2019.

Masari’s doctorate conferment.

That aside, the basis of this piece, however, is the recent event that took place miles away from the historic city of Katsina which for sure will add input to the political ego of the state governor. The event in question was the convocation ceremony of Al-hikima University in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital during which Governor Aminu Bello Masari was conferred with an award of an honorary doctorate degree in political science and public administration.

In fact, part of the reasons the institution advanced for the conferment of the award included among others the governor’s invaluable contributions to the development of the Nigerian society. In particular, as the governor of Katsina State, his administration enviable achievements in infrastructural development, fair and equitable distribution of same across the state stood him out among his peers.

Indeed it is not surprising that Governor Masari got such an award and at this period of high politicking, this is so because he (Masari) apart from serving as number four citizen in Nigeria between the years of 2003 – 2007 had come to national lime light during the 1994/95 National Constitutional Conference during the then Military Administration of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

He was not just a participant but an active voice, at that conference which recommendations included formal recognition of the six-geopolitical zones, diffusion of federal executive document. The conference equally recommended the creation of the offices of Prime Minister and Deputy Minister, which never saw the light of the day.

Seasons of awards

No wonder therefore, that since assuming leadership as Chief Executive of Katsina State via the peoples mandate in 2015, the governor, through his Restoration Agenda, has garnered many merit awards. These awards were bestowed on him in recognition of his sacrifice, commitment, fair and just leadership and quite development of Katsina State. And these awards have been both within and outside the state, including beyond the shores of Nigeria.

For instance, in 2016 the governor got the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus award, which placed him on the comity of Africa Leadership Hall of Fame. The prestigious award was presented to him in Nigeria by Honourable Dawkins Haigler of the United State of America.

Still in 2016, Governor Masari got another feather to his cap this time from one of Nigeria’s vocal national daily- The Sun Newspaper- which nominated him for its prestigious award of “Courage in leadership”. The conferment took place in Lagos at an collaborate ceremony. Also, within the year, a Lagos based NGO “Media Search for Accountability” bestowed on the hard working governor the award of the ‘Most visible state in the media for 2016”.

This was followed by another award by the Association of Northern Nigerian Students-led by its National President, Hamza Mohammed Haruna. The award, according to the group, was recognition of the Governor’s giant strides in the provision of infrastructural development in the education sector in addition to ensuring that these facilities are accessed by the people.

In addition, the Nigeria Medical Association in 2017 deemed it necessary to bestow on Governor Masari the Distinguished 2017 Service Award of Medical Association” in recognition of his varying contributions to development of the health sector.

And sometimes in 2017 also, the Nigeria Institute for Legislative Studies – NILS Abuja at its third matriculation event recognized and acknowledged Governor Masari’s immense contribution to ensuring effective legislation first as Speaker of the House of Representatives and then as active supporter of the Katsina State House of Assembly which has allowed for cordial relationship between the Executive arm and the legislative arm of government.

Similar award also came the governor’s way still in Abuja and this time from the Prestigious Institute for Security Studies Usama, Abuja.

Equally, the National Defence College Abuja recognized the Governor for presenting a paper to some course participants at the college sometimes in 2017. Still the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria – MULAN during its National Executive committee meeting in Katsina acknowledged the governor’s input to the advancement of the legal profession.

He also bagged the 2018 Zik award from the Prestigious Zik Foundation an award traditionally given to distinguished Africans for excelling in various fields of human endeavours. The award ceremony drew large gathering in Lagos on account of its place in the political history of Nigeria.

On the home front, the awards and honours given to the governor for sundry reasons are too numerous for each to a have place in this write up.

However, mention must be made of few given to the governor such as that of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN in recognition of his commitment to the development of sports in Katsina state since he assumed office. Notably without his support Katsina United would probably have no further mention in the annals of Nigerian football, but it is waxing stronger in the domestic league and narrowly missed the FA Cup final. Similarly in view of the growth and development of trade and commerce, the traders as well as similar groups and associations alike have equally honour the ebullient Governor.

Awards and 2019

Therefore, as 2019 draws closer, surely Governor Masari seems poised for a glamorous entry into the very important year in Nigeria’s political history. Already, there are ample evidences on ground to suggest that Masari would have a successful march back to the Katsina Government House.

