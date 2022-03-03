Masjid al Buraq: Place Where Prophet Muhammad PBUH Tied His Buraq On Miraj Night

Masjid Al Buraq is situated in the Southwest corner of the compound of Al Aqsa. It is a small building and a sacred place for Muslims. As stated in the Holy Quran, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was taken towards Masjid Al Aqsa and from there, in the direction of Heavens on the night journey.

According to the belief of Muslims, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) moved towards the Heavens on the night of 26th Rajab. Ibadah throughout the whole night is preferred by many Muslims of South Asia as a form of celebration. This night is known as Miraj night or Shab-e-Miraj.

Buraq is the name of the animal with the help of which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was raised from Jerusalem towards the Heavens. As mentioned in a Hadiths, it has wings and is white-colored. Also, it has a medium height and a great speed. Masjid Al Buraq is the location where Buraq was tied by our Prophet (PBUH), after which. the Masjid was named Al Buraq. The wall where it was tied is named Buraq Wall. Although we don’t have enough pieces of evidence to support the fact that this was the exact wall, it is generally believed by the Muslims.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) received gifts on the Nights of Miraj

Prophet (PBUH) met different Prophets at the seven levels of the Heavens as it’s narrated. Another gift was 50 prayers per day, which Prophet (PBUH) led for the other Prophets on the same night. Also, Prophet (PBUH) met and had a conversation with Allah (SWT) on the same night.

The daily obligatory prayers were reduced from 50 to 5 prayers when Prophet (PBUH) returned to Allah Almighty for the concession.

ISLAMICLANDMARK