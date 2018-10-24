Mass defection from Kano APC unfortunate-Kawu

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Hon. Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, has urged the leadership of the All progressives Congress (APC) to halt further mass defection from the party in Kano State by quickly correcting perceived injustice against some aggrieved members.

Describing the the mass defection of some aggrieved aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially in Kano State as unfortunate and regrettable, he appealed to the party’s leadership to swing into action to prevent other aggrieved aspirants from joining other political parties as the 2019 elections approach.

Kawu, an aspirant for Kano South Senatorial District on the APC platform, blamed the development on perceived injustices meted to aspirants by leaders of the party.

It would be recalled that about 300 aggrieved aspirants of the party in Kano State as well as many others in some parts of the country left the APC and joined other parties.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Kawu said: “I must say that for us to lose such people at this time, it is really a great political loss. It is highly regrettable that leaders of the party allowed things to go the way they did.

“I am pained beyond imagination over this sad development, but in democracy, everybody has the right of choice. It is their right, which they have exercised.

“APC was formed to provide level playing ground for Nigerians, but it was taken over by money bag and power- drunk politicians. Internaldemocracy is something that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“I believe despite what happened during the primaries, there was still room to make amends. But the party leadership seemed to have done very little to stop this kind of situation.

“You can’t treat people unjustly and expect them to fold their hands and look at you. We are all witnesses to the way the primaries were conducted in Kano State. There is need for us to follow the rules we set for ourselves in conducting our affairs”, he said.

Only recent about aggrieved 70 aspirants after having a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa threatened to defect from the party if their grievances were not addressed.





