Mass defection hits APC in Kebbi as Adamu Aliero joins Senate Leader to PDP 

Gale of defections hit the camp of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Kebbi state Wednesday after the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, and the former Governor of the State, Senator Adamu Aliero defected to People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Aliero and the Senate Leader who left APC for the main opposition PDP along with three serving members of the House of Representatives attributed their actions to great provocations, ridicule and persecution allegedly meted to them and their supporters by the State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

In a statement signed on their behalf by the media aide to Senator Aliero, Houd Aliero, the Kebbi state governor had within the last three years treated them with disdain and blocked all avenues of using internal mechanism of the party for reconciliation at both the State and National levels.

“To give opportunity for peace and harmonious politicking in Kebbi State , there is need for a new political habitat different from that of Governor Atiku Bagudu which we have found in PDP.

“It is very baffling and alarming for the State Governor to get away with fraudulent activity of compiling list of delegates for the recently conducted Congresses and National Convention of the party.

“Having endured Governor Bagudu’s uncontrolled excesses within the last three years without required intervention from any quarters , we have decided to move to where we could enjoy greater sense of belonging and where the interest of Nigerians would be better served,” they said.

Other chieftains of APC in the State who defected with them into PDP are Hon Bello Yakubu Relisco representing Birnin Kebbi, Kaigo and Bunza Federal Constituency, Hon Muhammad Umar Jega representing Gwandu and Jega Federal Constituency and Hon Abdullahi Zimbo representing Dandi and Arewa Federal Constituency .

Others are former governor of the State, Alhaji Sa’idu Usman Nasamu Dakingari, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly etc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

