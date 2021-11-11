Revealed! Why terrorists are surrendering massively

A non-partisan peace advocacy group, Nigeria Must Survive Initiative has said the frequent change of leadership by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram a sign that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is mounting pressure on the terrorist groups.

The group in a statement on Thursday signed by its Secretary Demola Akanbi stated that its investigation revealed that repentance and mass surrendering of no fewer than 17,000 insurgents as confirmed by the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force, ‘Operations Hadin Kai,’ Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa is as a result of the pressure being mounted by the military.

While hailing the Armed Forces of Nigeria for the pressure which it is presently exerting on insurgent groups, bandits and criminals in the country, said the recent killing of their members in an ambush in Pulka general area and 4 others at Ngwom community in Mafa Local Government Area, of Borno state on Tuesday evening indicate that the AFN has mounted ceaseless pressure on the insurgents.

The group urged the AFN to sustain the pressure and bring those threatening the peace of the country to their knees.

The statement reads: “We want to appreciate the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. LEO Irabor for the sustained pressure on those fighting for the peace of Nigeria. The recent results in the war against insurgency is a testament that the tactics put in place by the present leadership is working.

“Nigeria Must Survive Initiative cannot overemphasize the role of synergy which is presently the anchor of successes of our military in the onslaught against the terrorists.”

The group appealed to the terrorists to lay down their arms for peace to reign.

“We appeal to the terrorists, bandits and other criminals to give up arms and allow the country to achieve socio-economic development.

“We also appeal to Nigerians to support the AFN in the different operations in the country. We must identify with them as they continue to make unquantifiable sacrifices for our country,” the group said.