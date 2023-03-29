Masses made Tinubu president- elect – Sanwo- Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Wednesday, disclosed that the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President-Elect was as a result of support he got from the masses, because the mighty placed a lot of obstacles on his way to prevent his emergence.

Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure at a special birthday prayers organised for Tinubu in Lagos to mark his 71st birthday.

Prayers were conducted simultaneously in the Mosque and Chapel of Christ the Light, at the Secretariat Alausa, Ikeja.

At the Mosque, Sanwo-Olu’s Deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, stood in for the governor.

Also with him was the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and members of the State House of Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu’s Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde, also stood in for the Governor at the Chapel where former deputy governors of the State, Otunba Femi Pedro, and Prince Abiodun Ogunleye were present.

Hamzat while delivering the governor’s speech said it was a great coincidence to have President-Elect’s birthday in the month of Ramadan, saying a lot of obstacles were placed on his way to forestall his ambition from coming to reality.

Hamzat stated, “We thank God for having his birthday in Ramadan and God has chosen him as the President-Elect. A lot of obstacles were placed on his way so prayers are essential.

“By the special grace of God I believe Asiwaju will perform well. It’s the masses that voted for him, the mighty stood against him.”

He cautioned those drumming for war, saying, “We are many in this country. We can’t afford to go to war. On behalf of the President-Elect, I thank you all for your support.”

On his part, the Chief of Staff who read Sanwo- Olu’s speech said, “Today is an auspicious occasion because it is a day we are gathered to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of a great man, a visionary, transformative leader and by the special grace of God the President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“On behalf of my family, Government and the people of Lagos State, | congratulate and rejoice with our leader as he celebrates his new age, and wish him many more years in good health, happiness and above all God’s mercies.

“His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a pride to us in Lagos and a priceless global icon; an unrelenting fighter for democracy, an inextinguishable guiding light to the nation and an inspiration to me as well as the progressive’s family.

“It gives me a great a pleasure and honour to be present here today. I thank the organisers of this special prayer in honour of our icon to ask for God’s wisdom, guidance, and direction for him as he prepares to take the reins of leadership in Nigeria.

“I will use this opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation and that of our great party, All Progressives Congress, to all our ministers and religious leaders for your ceaseless prayers for the peaceful conduct of the just concluded general elections, both at the national and state levels.

“We give glory to Almighty God for answering all the prayers as evidenced in the declaration of the celebrant of today, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This prayer session is therefore not just to express our gratitude to God on Asiwaju’s birthday, but also to appreciate Him for the victory achieved at the last election.

“Furthermore, and most importantly, we also want to beseech the Almighty God in this Lenten season, to strengthen him, grant him good health, wisdom, inspiration and all that he will require to accomplish all the laudable plans, programmes and policies that will Uplift our dear country and indeed all Nigerians to greatness.”

In his sermon at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Prelate Emeritus Methodist Church, Nigeria, Dr Sunday Ola Makinde, said, “What Asiwaju needs from us now is ardent prayers. I’m happy the Muslims have done their own and we are doing ours.

“He needs undiluted loyalty and support, divine wisdom and victory over his enemies. If a mad woman couid have enemies, how much more about him. Pray for him to finish his term successfully. He is our own.”

The Cleric added, “I don’t covet him for being the President of the country at this time but why I’m not afraid is because of his antecedent in private and public lives.

“Asiwaju’s election is a destiny for purpose. He was elected for a purpose to rebuild Nigeria as he rebuilt Lagos.”

He therefore advised the president elect to choose members of his cabinet carefully, saying, “Good men and youths who are Godly and not corrupt. People should be selected irrespective of their tribes, religiona and parties. He has to work for religious harmony, unity and tolerance.”

