MASSOB condemns northern group, military invasion of Odume

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned the Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) over comments that the Igbo leaders who visited President Mohammadu Buhari recently to appeal for the release of the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, should be arrested.

They also condemned in strong terms the military invasion of Odume in Aninri local government area of Enugu state recently.

In a statement made avail to the media, signed by the National Director of Information, Com. Edeson Samuel, MASSOB said the call was unpatriotic and that the CNG should be punished.

“MASSOB views this attack on honorable Igbo leaders as an attack against the Igbo nation. The statement by CNG is unpatriotic, parasitic and insensitive and they will never go unpunished.

“MASSOB will always see CNG as a bunch of cowards, charlatans and street boys that are always at the service of Fulani northern oligarchy and their mission of enthroning Islamic fundamentalism in Nigeria.

“The Suleiman Abdul-led CNG has failed to call for the arrest of Sheik Gummi who has been negotiating, dining and speaking for terrorist criminals and bandits that are killing, kidnapping and causing genocide in northern Nigeria,” it said.

