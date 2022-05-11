Master plan: Ilorin to get 5 new satellite towns 

The proposed Ilorin new city master plan will create five new satellite towns to accommodate the town’s growing population, estimated to be 3.2 million by 2042.

The chairman, Ilorin master plan working committee, Mallam Abdulmutalib Shittu, disclosed this while speaking during the public presentation of the draft master plan and consultation in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Shittu said the satellite towns would control the growing population competing for infrastructure at the state capital as it would consist of comprehensive amenities of a modern society.

He added that there would be no need to get to main capital to get all faciities needed to live a healthy and socioeconomic life.

Shittu however said that the draft master plan will be subjected to public review and imputes in the next 28years before a final copy is arrived at.

“The master plan considers planned growth and development for 20 years; public transport and utility network; strengthening employment opportunities and the provisions of public services for an increasing population. The strategic master plan covers an area just under 2,000 kilometre square and provides a 20 year vision for the future of Ilorin. It is a comprehensive, sustainable and implementable framework for urban development aimed at reflecting the needs of the community”, he said.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq represented by his deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi, said governor, who said that designing master plans for other major cities is also a top priority, “as we build a sustainable future for Kwara state”.

“Today represents another milestone in the history of Ilorin and our state. For one, the capital city is getting a master plan for the second time since the creation of Kwara State in 1967. The first one had been designed in 1976 and it was meant to lapse at the close of the 20th century. We are glad to be offering the state its second-ever master plan.

“We started this project some 15 months ago, in 2020, and it has taken the efforts of many professionals and patriots to get us this far. I am truly grateful to all of you.

“Ilorin, which is one of the fastest growing cities in Nigeria, will continue to record huge growth into the future. This master plan therefore provides A-grade professional insights into how the city will be organized in the areas of transportation and utilities, waste management, water and drainage system, education, health, climate change management and green areas, job opportunities, agriculture, and future expansion of the city, among others”.

