Masters (Amateurs) tournament: Ali wins final Golf tournament of the year

David Ali on Sunday emerged the winner of the final Masters (Amateurs) tournament of the year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ali won the tournament with a total of 301 gross and 13 over pars through 72 holes.

The Tournament Director, Ndubuisi Okeya, who confirmed the result to NAN said three players having proved themselves as the top contenders in the last concluded masters tournament went home with the prize money for their hard work.

Okeya said Ali was more resilient in the course of the four-day outing and finished with a victory.

“The optimistic player who started the game on a high note with a score of 1 under par in his first round, built a two-stroke lead up until day three, where he faltered.

“But he recovered spectacularly to maintain his position as top of the leaderboard and smile home with a whooping cash prize of N250,000,” he said.

“I missed a lot of opportunities, but I’m excited that I could make it to top three, that was my ultimate goal at this tournament and I’m glad I could achieve that.

“I’ve learnt so much that I intend to execute next year. I’m grateful for this opportunity,” an excited Ali said.

The tournament director noted that coming close in second place by a two-stroke margin was the resilient Uchenna Anuoro.

“The player who anticipated a replication of Saturday’s move up on the leaderboard board faltered in the final round by playing 10 over par 82.

“He ascended to the top of the leaderboard in the third round but failed to maintain it,” he said.

Anuoro was quoted as saying that he was really excited to come out as top three in the tournament and anticipates more from next year.

“I’m a bit disappointed with my golf performance today, but I’m not discouraged, just more eager to succeed next year,” he said.

NAN reports that Anuoro pocketed a whooping cash prize of N150,000 for his first runner up finish.

“It was not the first place, but it’s the top and final three, and that’s satisfactory for John Alex, who struggled successfully to displace J. Moses to come out as top three in the survival of the fittest.

“He had to settle for the third spot and took home a N100,000 cash prize,” he said.

The tournament director added that following closely behind was Joseph Moses, who did great but didn’t make it to the final top three.

“But he still stood first on the tours order of merit and would be leaving with a whooping cash prize of N100,000.

“With the highest stroke lead of 18 shots, he settles in fourth place, ahead of Bolu Gbadagesi and Austin Okeoma, who rank fifth and sixth respectively, on the leaderboard,” he said.

